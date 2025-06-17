With Minnesota assassin suspect in custody, questions about his plot remain unanswered

A makeshift memorial for DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman is seen at the Minnesota State Capitol building, June 16, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

As investigators probe the extent of alleged political assassin Vance Boelter's plot targeting Minnesota lawmakers, authorities have yet to publicly answer several major questions about the suspect's weekend rampage.

The 57-year-old Boelter, a married father who friends said was trying to start a security business, is accused of killing Rep. Melissa Hortman, D-Minn., and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday, after he allegedly shot Sen. John Hoffman, D-Minn., and his wife, Yvette, at their residence.

Boelter was disguised as a police officer when he allegedly committed the shootings and was driving an unmarked black SUV that was fitted with emergency lights to make it appear to be a law enforcement vehicle, officials said.

Police said the suspect also went to the homes of two other Minnesota lawmakers before dawn on Saturday, but one was not home and he was apparently scared off by law enforcement who showed up at the home of the second politician while he was at the scene.

What was the motive?

"As for why, it remains unclear," Minnesota U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said at a news conference on Monday when asked about a possible motive.

Police officers were sent to Hortman's home to conduct a welfare check after hearing of the shooting at Sen. Hoffman's home, officials said. The officers arrived at Hortman's home about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and spotted the suspect just feet from the front door and his vehicle parked in the driveway.

This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minn., on June 16, 2025. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Thompson said that as the officers approached the home, Boelter, who was dressed as a police officer and wearing a hyper-realistic mask, opened fire. Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said it remains under investigation whether Boelter fired at the officers or was shooting into the door of Hortman's home.

When officers opened fire, the suspect entered the home, fatally shooting Hortman and her husband, Mark, Thompson said.

After allegedly gunning down Rep. Hortman and her husband, Boelter fled out the back door of the house, Thompson said. Police found the suspect's 9mm Beretta, body armor and mask ditched behind Hortman's home.

This combo from photos provided by Minnesota Legislature shows from left, Senator John A. Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman. Minnesota Legislature via AP

In Boelter's vehicle left in the driveway with its emergency lights flashing, police discovered five more firearms, including assault-style rifles and a large quantity of ammunition, Thompson said.

Also in the car was a notebook containing the names and addresses of more than 45 Minnesota state and federal elected officials, including information on Hortman. Information on elected leaders from other states and abortion-rights supporters was also found in the notebook, as well as detailed notes from surveillance excursions the suspect allegedly conducted on potential targets, Thompson said.

"I've seen nothing like a Unabomber-style manifesto in his writing," said Thompson, referring to Theodore Kaczynski, who was arrested in 1996 and laid out his nearly 20-year bombing campaign in 40,000 pages of documents that expressed his hatred of modern technology and industrial society.

Police tape blocks off the home of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. George Walker Iv/AP

While Boelter allegedly filled many notebooks with plans and notes on the surveillance he conducted on potential targets, Thompson said, "I have not seen anything involving some sort of screed or manifesto that would clearly identify what motivated him."

Bullet holes mark the front door of Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman, who was shot alongside his wife, Yvette, in what is believed to be an attack by 57-year-old suspect Vance Luther Boelter, who is also the lead suspect in the shooting deaths of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Champlin, Minn., June 14, 2025. Tim Evans/Reuters

"Obviously, his primary motive was to go out and murder people," Thompson said. "Now they were all elected officials. They were all Democrats. Beyond that, I think it's just way too speculative for anyone that's reviewed these materials to know and to say what was motivating him in terms of ideology or specific issues."

How long was the plot planned?

It appears that Boelter had allegedly planned his attacks over an extensive period of time, Thompson said. But how much time went into planning the attacks remains unknown.

"The writings appear to have been done at various times over the course of at least months, I would say. But beyond that, it's speculative," Thompson said.

Why hasn't a terrorism charge been filed against Boelter?

A federal complaint filed on Monday against Boelter charged him with stalking and murdering Rep. Hortman and her husband and stalking and shooting Sen. Hoffman and his wife. A state complaint filed against Boelter charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

But prosecutors have not charged Boelter with terrorism, which is defined under federal law as an offense "that is calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion, or to retaliate against government conduct."

"We brought the charges that we think are appropriate right now," Thompson said.

Local residents take part in a community prayer service at Grace Fellowship following the killing of Democratic assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, June 16, 2025. Tim Evans/Reuters

Thompson added that terrorism charges against Boelter have not been ruled out.

"I can't comment as to what other charges may or may not be brought," Thompson said.

A sign reading âRIP Melissa Hortmanâ is placed in a memorial outside the Minnesota House Chambers at the Capitol in honor of slain Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., June 16, 2025. Tim Evans/Reuters

He added that if Boelter is convicted of the current federal charges filed against him, he could be sentenced to death. But Thompson said a decision has not yet been made to pursue the death penalty.

Did the suspect have help?

Investigators are continuing to probe whether anyone helped Boelter allegedly plan and carry out Saturday's shootings, and if anyone assisted him in hiding from authorities during the manhunt.

"At this time, there's nothing in the complaint suggesting someone did, but the investigation is ongoing. In fact, it's just in it's infancy," Thompson said.

Where did Boelter allegedly get his guns?

In the suspect's vehicle abandoned at Rep. Hortman's home, police found at five weapons, including three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun and a disassembled 9mm firearm in addition to the 9mm Baretta found behind Hortman's home, according to a criminal complaint filed in the state case against Boelter.

"Defendant is the listed purchaser for at least four of the recovered firearms," according to the complaint, which does not identify where or when the guns were purchased.

It remains unclear how Boelter got the other two guns police recovered in the investigation.