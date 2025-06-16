Minnesota lawmakers assassination timeline: 'He stalked his victims like prey'

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial for DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman at the Minnesota State Capitol building, June 16, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

It allegedly took months of planning, but the suspect in the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, and the attempted murder of a second state elected politician, unfolded over a roughly 90-minute time span that was foiled by police before more victims could be targeted, officials said.

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was arrested late Sunday night near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, where a neighbor spotted him on a trail camera and called 911.

Boelter disguised himself as a law enforcement officer, even driving an unmarked black SUV fitted with police emergency lights, to allegedly carry out deadly rampage that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday in the suburbs of Minneapolis and prompted the "largest manhunt in Minnesota history," acting Minnesota U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said on Monday.

Vance Boelter wearing a latex mask when he knocked on the door immediately prior to his shooting of Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in Champlin, Minnesota. FBI

"It is no exaggeration that his crimes are the stuff of nightmares," Thompson said at a news conference. "Boelter stalked his victims like prey. He went to their homes disguised as a police officer and shot them in cold blood."

Here is a timeline that Thompson detailed of how the attacks that have sent shockwaves across Minnesota and the nation occurred.

June 14, around 2 a.m.

Boelter, allegedly dressed in a dark police uniform and wearing a hyperrealistic silicone mask, arrives at the home of state Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin. He parks a fake SUV police cruiser, fitted with police lights and a license plate reading "POLICE." Security video shows the masked Boelter allegedly walking up to the front door holding a flashlight and a 9mm Beretta handgun.

The suspect knocks on Hoffman's front door, repeatedly shouting, "This is the police. Open the door."

This combo from photos provided by Minnesota Legislature shows from left, Senator John A. Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman. Minnesota Legislature via AP

Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, open the door, and Boelter allegedly shines his flashlight in their faces, and says a shooting had been reported in the couple's house and he asks if they have any weapons.

When the suspect lowers his flashlight, Hoffman and his wife realize the man standing before them is not a police officer and yell out, "You're not a cop, you're not a police officer."

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson speaks during a news conference at the United States Courthouse in Minneapolis, June 16, 2025. George Walker IV/AP

Boelter allegedly responds, "This is a robbery" and forces his way into the home.

Law enforcement officers including local police, sheriffs and the FBI, stage less than a mile from a shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minn., on June 14, 2025. Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP

When Sen. Hoffman attempts to push the gunman out of the house, he is shot repeatedly. The gunman then shoots Yvette Hoffman repeatedly, flees back to his vehicle and drives away.

June 14, at 2:05 a.m.

Sen. Hoffman's young daughter calls 911 at 2:05 a.m. reporting that her parents had been shot. Police officers respond to the home and find Hoffman and his wife suffering from gunshot wounds. They are taken to a hospital and both undergo surgery.

June 14, at 2:24 a.m.

Boelter allegedly drives to Maple Grove, Minnesota, about nine miles from Champlin, to the home of a Minnesota state representitive, whose name authorities have not disclosed. The suspect is recorded on security video ringing the doorbell at 2:24 a.m. Still wearing a mask and dressed as a police officer, Boelter is seen in the video holding a handgun and flashlight.

The state representative is gone on a family vacation, according to Thompson. Finding no one home, Boelter leaves.

June 14, 2:36 a.m.

Hearing of the shooting at Sen. Hoffman's home in Champlin, New Hope, Minnesota, police dispatch an officer to the home of a state senator in the community about five miles from Maple Grove. Upon arrival, a police officer sees the suspect's black SUV parked down the block with its emergency lights on.

The New Hope officer believes it's another officer sent to the senator's home to do a welfare check, according to Thompson. The New Hope officer drives up alongside the suspect's vehicle, rolls down her window and attempts to speak to the person she believes is an officer inside. But the person sitting in the vehicle doesn't respond and stares straight ahead, according to Thompson.

Images of weapons found in a vehicle associated to Vance Boelter is displayed as the U.S. Attorney's Office announces plans to charge Boelter with numerous federal charges for the deaths of Democratic assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, in Minneapolis, June 16, 2025. Tim Evans/Reuters

The New Hope officer continues to the state senator's home and waits for other officers to arrive. By the time backup officers get there, the suspect has driven away.

Minnesota State Sen. Ann Rest later publicly confirms that it was her home that the suspect was parked near.

"I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers. Their quick action saved my life," Rest says in a statement.

June 14, at 3:30 a.m.

Boelter allegedly arrives at the home of state Rep. Melissa Horton in Brooklyn Park, about 7 miles from New Hope. He parks in the driveway with his emergency lights flashing.

Boelter allegedly walks up to the front door, still dressed as a police officer and wearing the silicone mask.

Bullet holes mark the front door of Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman, who was shot alongside his wife, Yvette, in what is believed to be an attack by 57-year-old suspect Vance Luther Boelter, who is also the lead suspect in the shooting deaths of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Champlin, Minn., June 14, 2025. Tim Evans/Reuters

Two Brooklyn Park police officers sent to Horton's home by their sergeant to do a welfare check, arrive at the house and sees the suspect standing several feet from the front door.

When the Brooklyn Park officers get out of their car, Boelter allegedly draws his weapon and opens fire on them. As the officers return fire, the suspect fires through the front door and enters the home, fatally shooting Horton and her husband, Mark.

Police tape blocks off the home of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, June 15, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. George Walker Iv/AP

Boelter allegedly runs out the back door. Police find the suspect's 9mm Beretta, body armor and mask ditched behind Horton's home.

In Boelter's vehicle parked in the driveway, officers discover five more firearms, including assault-style rifles and a large quantity of ammunition. Also in the car is a notebook containing the names and addresses of more than 45 Minnesota state and federal elected officials, including information on Horton. Information on elected leaders from other states and abortion providers are also found in the notebook, as well as detailed notes from surveillance excursions the suspect allegedly conducted on potential targets, Thompson said.

June 14, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Police in Onamia, Minnesota, conduct a traffic stop on Boelter's wife. Officers find a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports in the vehicle. Police release Boelter's wife after questioning her and other occupants of the vehicle, sources tell ABC News affiliate station KSTP. No arrests are made.

June 14, late afternoon

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, releases Boelter's name, saying he's a suspect in the shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. He announces that a manhunt is underway and asks the public to report any sightings of the suspect to law enforcement immediately.

Booking photo released by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on June 16, 2025, shows Vance Boelter at the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/AFP via Getty Images

June 15, 8:25 p.m.

Multiple sources tell ABC News that Boelter has been arrested near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, after he is spotted on a trail -- via camera. He is taken into custody without incident.