Minnesota lawmakers shooting suspect Vance Boelter due in court Monday

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their home.

This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minn., on June 16, 2025.

This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minn., on June 16, 2025.

This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minn., on June 16, 2025.

This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minn., on June 16, 2025.

Vance Boelter, the man suspected of a fatal shooting that targeted lawmakers in Minnesota, is expected to appear on Monday in a Minneapolis court.

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota. He was booked into Hennepin County Jail at about 1 a.m. on Monday, according to online records, which also published a photo of the suspect taken as he was booked.

Boelter is expected to appear in a downtown courtroom at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to records. He's charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to a court document.

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

A massive law enforcement search had been underway for the man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, one fatally. He was arrested by police on Sunday evening, about 43 hours after the shootings, officials confirmed.

Boelter is accused of the fatal shootings of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and a separate shooting attack on Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse.

This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minn., on June 16, 2025. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Police said they found in a search of the suspect's vehicle after the shooting an alleged target list of dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson, Leah Sarnoff, Josh Margolin, David Brennan, Emily Shapiro, Jack Moore, Luke Barr and Mike Levine contributed to this report.