Mason Combs needs medication due to his kidney transplant, authorities said.

10-year-old boy who recently underwent kidney transplant missing after going into woods: Sheriff

Mason Combs is seen in an undated photo released by the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

Mason Combs is seen in an undated photo released by the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

Mason Combs is seen in an undated photo released by the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

Mason Combs is seen in an undated photo released by the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities in Washington state said they are urgently searching for a 10-year-old boy who recently underwent a kidney transplant and needs medication.

Mason Combs was last seen leaving a friend's house in Clallam County and running into a wooded area at approximately 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the local sheriff's office.

He was reported missing by his family that day, according to Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Lorraine Shore.

Authorities search for Mason Combs in Clallam County, Washington, April 16, 2025. Clallam County Sheriff's Office via Meta

"Mason needs medication for a recent kidney transplant and was only wearing a t-shirt and pants with no jacket," the Clallam County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Without his medication, which he did not have Tuesday night, Mason could pass out, Shore told Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO.

"We are extremely concerned. We consider this to be an urgent search," Shore told KOMO. "We are deploying all assets. Our entire focus is on finding this child."

More than 30 people from multiple agencies are aiding in the search, which includes an aerial search by helicopter and drones, Shore said. K9 teams are also searching buildings and ponds, the sheriff's office said.

Residents are urged to check their outbuildings, ponds and property for Mason, the sheriff's office said.

"This is a very rural area, people have a lot of outbuildings, they have a lot of places that a child could hide," Shore told KOMO. "He might be passed out."

Mason Combs is seen in an undated photo released by the Clallam County Sheriff's Office. Clallam County Sheriff's Office via Meta

Mason was last seen leaving a residence on the south side of Highway 101 next to Blue Mountain Road and heading into the woods, the sheriff's office said.

He was wearing a black shirt with a pizza design, gray pants and cowboy boots, according to the sheriff's office, which released a photo of him in the clothes. He is 4-foot-3 and has red hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Mason and his family are from North Carolina and have been in Clallam County for the past two weeks, according to Shore.

Mason's desperate wait for a life-changing kidney transplant was featured in a November 2023 report by Raleigh station WRAL.

His mother told the station at the time that he was having dialysis multiple times a week after having both kidneys removed.