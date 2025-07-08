Missing Maine paddleboarder was murdered, suspect unknown: Police

The paddleboarder's manner of death has not been released.

A woman who was found dead after she went paddleboarding on a lake in Maine was murdered, officials said Monday, and police are still searching for her killer.

Sunshine Stewart, 48, was found dead at Crawford Pond in Union on Thursday after police were contacted to say she had gone missing, Maine State Police said.

An autopsy was then conducted, which determined her death was a homicide, police said.

While the Office of the Chef Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the manner of death was a homicide, police said they would not be releasing the cause of death.

Sunshine Stewart was paddleboarding near 100 Acre Island on Crawford Pond in Union, Maine, July 2, 2025. WMTW

Anyone who may have seen Stewart paddleboarding on July 2 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. near 100 Acre Island on Crawford Pond is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

Union is located near Maine's Atlantic coast, about 30 miles from the capital of Augusta.

Crawford pond in Union, Maine. WMTW

The investigation into the murder remains active and ongoing, police said.

"As always, members of the public are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement. Additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate to do so based on the progress of the investigation," Maine State Police said in a statement Monday.