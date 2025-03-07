Missing woman found dead in suitcase, ex-boyfriend in custody

A woman's ex-boyfriend is in police custody after she was found dead in a suitcase on Thursday in Yonkers, New York, law enforcement sources said.

Pamela Alcantara, 26, was found dead in a marshy area by the side of Saw Mill River Parkway after going missing over the weekend, according to law enforcement sources.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

Pamela Alcantara was reported missing on Sunday. WABC

While her ex-boyfriend remains in custody, no one has been charged yet in her death.

The couple had been dating for three years before she recently broke it off, her family told New York ABC station WABC.

Her ex-boyfriend's license plate pinged near the location the body was found at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to WABC.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, according to the NYPD.

Alcantara was reported missing on Sunday after she did not show up to church. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, according to law enforcement sources.

Alcantara was last seen on surveillance video early Sunday at her residence, according to the NYPD.

ABC News' CeFaan Kim, Mark Crudele and Omar Rodriguez contributed to this report.