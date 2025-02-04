Mortgage lender president kills 88-year-old man in suspected DUI: Police

The elderly victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The president of a mortgage lending company in California has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly driving drunk through an intersection and killing an 88-year-old man, police said.

The traffic collision happened on Friday at approximately 6:15 p.m. when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies in California responded to a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Golden Lantern and Stonehill Drive in Dana Point, California – some 60 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputies arrived and discovered a Land Rover SUV and a Ford Transit van had been involved in a head-on collision,” police said. “Based on preliminary investigation, the Land Rover was traveling westbound on Stonehill Drive and turned left against a red arrow signal in front of the Ford Transit van traveling eastbound on Stonehill Drive.”

The driver of the transit van was taken to the hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

However, an 88-year-old passenger of the transit van, Melvin Joseph Weibel of Dana Point, “succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to authorities.

The 48-year-old woman who was driving the Land Rover -- Serene Francie Rosenberg of Dana Point -- was immediately arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the Orange County Jail for murder and DUI causing injury.

Police confirmed that she had three prior convictions, but did not offer details on the charges that led to those convictions.

The company she works for, OCMBC, expressed its “deepest sympathies following the tragic traffic accident that occurred in Dana Point on January 31, 2025.”

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking event and we intend to monitor the situation closely, responding with care and responsibility in accordance with our company's core values,” OCMBC said.

The company also announced that Rosenberg had been placed on administrative leave, and John Hamel, former Chief Capital Markets Officer, had “assumed the permanent role of President,” the company said.

“This leadership transition ensures continued stability and operational excellence,” said OCMBC.

"This has been a difficult time for everyone affected by this tragic event, and our hearts go out to those impacted," said Rabi Aziz, CEO of OCMBC.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision and is asking for anyone with additional details or who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Bureau.