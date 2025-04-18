David Barnes’ relatives want the Trump administration to help bring him home.

Moscow court rejects American David Barnes’ appeal to get out of Russian prison

American David Barnes' appeal to be released from a Russian detention center has been denied, causing prosecutors in Moscow to celebrate while Barnes' friends and family in Alabama fear for his future.

In a hearing that lasted roughly three hours on Thursday, a judge at Moscow City Court rejected an effort by Barnes' attorney Gleb Glinka to free him from custody. Instead, the judge increased Barnes' sentence by six months, ordering that he be sent to a high-security penal colony and receive psychiatric treatment.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but Glinka told ABC News after the hearing that he was astounded by the decision, arguing that the Russian judicial system should not have jurisdiction over this case.

David Barnes appears in court in Russia on Feb. 13, 2024 ABC News

Barnes, 67, was convicted and sentenced to 21 years in a Russian penitentiary in February 2024.

The conviction came after Moscow prosecutors accused Barnes of abusing his two sons in Texas years earlier, despite Texas law enforcement having no involvement in the Russian trial.

Texas prosecutors previously found no basis to charge Barnes with a crime after his Russian ex-wife, Svetlana Koptyaeva, alleged during child custody proceedings that he abused their children in suburban Montgomery County.

"I do know that everyone that heard and investigated the child sexual abuse allegations raised by Mrs. Barnes during the child custody proceedings did not find them to be credible," Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Trial Bureau Chief Kelly Blackburn previously told ABC News.

"I didn't do anything," Barnes told his sister Carol on a phone call earlier this year. "This is a political situation and I need political help."

Barnes, who was raised in Alabama and lived in Texas prior to his arrest in Moscow, is currently serving the longest prison sentence of any American currently being detained in Russia.

His case is unlike any other foreign detention case involving an American in recent memory, since Russian prosecutors have not accused him of committing crimes on Russian soil.

ABC News has been following the saga of Barnes' detention since not long after he was taken into custody in Moscow in January 2022.

Barnes' family members say he went to Russia a few weeks before his arrest in an effort to fight for visitation rights involving his children in Moscow's family court system.

Although a Texas family court had designated Barnes as the primary guardian of his sons in August 2020, he could not see them since Koptyaeva, his ex-wife, allegedly committed felony interference with child custody in March 2019 by taking the children from the Houston suburbs to Russia and not returning.

A Texas warrant for Koptyaeva's arrest remains active. Koptyaeva maintains that Barnes abused their two children, telling ABC News that she brought the children from the U.S. to Russia in order to protect them.

When Koptyaeva found out that Barnes had arrived in Moscow years later, she went to Russian law enforcement officials to report the allegations from Texas, according to Barnes' relatives in Alabama.

Barnes was subsequently incarcerated.

His family and friends are hoping that he will be brought back from Russia to the U.S. through a prisoner exchange like the ones that saw the releases of Ksenia Karelina, Marc Fogel, Evan Gershkovich and Brittney Griner.

"If they have another exchange and he is not included on it, it's going to devastate him," Paul Carter, a friend of Barnes, told ABC News in January.

Carter and Barnes' sisters, along with groups like the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, are calling on the Trump administration and the State Department to declare Barnes as being wrongfully detained.

"Embassy officials continue to closely monitor developments in the case and are in contact with Mr. Barnes, his family, and legal team," an unnamed State Department spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. "Due to privacy considerations, we have no further details to share."

Glinka told ABC News that he is planning to appeal Thursday's ruling.