Mother, daughter fatally struck by train in Ohio; young child's body recovered after search

The 5-year-old girl's body was found after a search in the Sandusky River.

A train in northern Ohio struck multiple pedestrians, killing a mother and daughter and hospitalizing an infant, with a toddler still missing, according to Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez.

A mother and her adult daughter as well as a 5-year-old girl were killed after being struck by a train in northern Ohio on Sunday evening, according to officials. An infant was also injured in the incident.

The 5-year-old's body was recovered on Monday afternoon after hours of searching, according to Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening near the Miles Newton Bridge, when four people -- all believed to be part of a family on a fishing trip -- were struck by the incoming train, officials said on Monday.

"What started off as a daily fishing trip in Fremont, Ohio, has ended in tragedy," Sanchez said during a press conference on Monday.

A mother and daughter, ages 58 and 38, were killed in the collision, while a 14-month-old is in the hospital, officials said. A missing 5-year-old girl was recovered in the Sandusky River -- which flows under the bridge -- on Monday, the mayor said.

"We believe that all four people involved in this unfortunate, tragic situation, has all been accounted for," Sanchez said Monday afternoon.

Officials said they believe one of the women is the mother of the 5-year-old child and hospitalized infant.

Sanchez said this incident was a "catastrophic loss that this family has been endured with."

The names of the victims will be released later on Monday, officials said.

On Sunday night, Sanchez confirmed to reporters at the scene that there were two deceased individuals and that officials were still searching for one other person in the Sandusky River.

Sanchez said the family, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was visiting the area on a fishing trip.

"This is our white bass season, people come from all over the country here," Sanchez told reporters on Sunday night.

Officials said on Monday they were unaware if the family was fishing at the time of the collision.

Sanchez said it is "not common" for pedestrians to be near this bridge, with "clearly marked no trespassing signs" visible.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been involved in this investigation and have "been very cooperative," Sanchez said.

Norfolk Southern, the train company that was involved in the incident, told Toledo ABC affiliate WTVG they were "deeply saddened by this tragedy" and they are "working closely with local authorities on their investigation."

Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said in a statement on X: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those lost, and the first responders on the scene. We will press for more answers, and information in the coming days."