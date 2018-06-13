Mother distracts armed robber with a taco as she went to ask for help

Jun 13, 2018, 6:28 PM ET
PHOTO: A family of 6 were enjoying a taco meal in their minivan in City of Industry, Calif., June 10, 2018, when a man on his bike came over and tried to rob them.Los Angeles County Sheriff
A taco helped saved a family of six and put a man behind bars on Sunday in Industry, California, authorities said.

The family was heading back from a day at a waterpark when they pulled over to get carne asada tacos before the ride home, a statement on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said.

PHOTO: A family of 6 were enjoying a taco meal in their minivan in City of Industry, Calif., June 10, 2018, when a man on his bike came over and tried to rob them.Los Angeles County Sheriff
Juan Rodriguez, rding a bike, approached the family while they were eating their tacos and “began to intimidate and terrorize both parents and their four children,” the statement read. "He began flashing a gun, that was concealed in his waist band, showed them a badge and told them he was an undercover cop," the statement continued.

The mother knew something wasn’t right. So what did she do? She offered him a taco. She offered to get him napkins from the taco truck. As she walked away, the man kept showing his gun and went through the mother’s purse.

PHOTO: A family of six that was accosted by an armed man while eating a meal in a vehicle parked in City of Industry, Calif., June 10, 2018 is pictured speaking to law enforcement.Los Angeles County Sheriff
A family of six that was accosted by an armed man while eating a meal in a vehicle parked in City of Industry, Calif., June 10, 2018 is pictured speaking to law enforcement.

Once at the taco truck, the mother saw the line of people waiting to order and told them what was going on.

“She asked them not look back towards her family’s van and asked them to please call 911 or help her,” the statement read.

As police responded, Rodriguez allegedly threw his gun into the family's van and tried to climb inside, the sheriff's department said.

PHOTO: Juan Rodriguez is pictured in an undated handout photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department on June 11, 2018.Los Angeles County Sheriff
Juan Rodriguez is pictured in an undated handout photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on June 11, 2018.

Rodriguez faces several felony charges, including child endangerment, impersonating a peace officer, and outstanding warrants, according to the statement.

None of the family members were injured.

