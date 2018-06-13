A taco helped saved a family of six and put a man behind bars on Sunday in Industry, California, authorities said.

The family was heading back from a day at a waterpark when they pulled over to get carne asada tacos before the ride home, a statement on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said.

Juan Rodriguez, rding a bike, approached the family while they were eating their tacos and “began to intimidate and terrorize both parents and their four children,” the statement read. "He began flashing a gun, that was concealed in his waist band, showed them a badge and told them he was an undercover cop," the statement continued.

The mother knew something wasn’t right. So what did she do? She offered him a taco. She offered to get him napkins from the taco truck. As she walked away, the man kept showing his gun and went through the mother’s purse.

Once at the taco truck, the mother saw the line of people waiting to order and told them what was going on.

“She asked them not look back towards her family’s van and asked them to please call 911 or help her,” the statement read.

As police responded, Rodriguez allegedly threw his gun into the family's van and tried to climb inside, the sheriff's department said.

Rodriguez faces several felony charges, including child endangerment, impersonating a peace officer, and outstanding warrants, according to the statement.

None of the family members were injured.