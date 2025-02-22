Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital: Law enforcement

No patients were injured, the hospital said.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a hospital in York County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, according to law enforcement sources briefed on the matter.

Officials believe at least two law enforcement officers and a nurse have sustained gunshot wounds at UPMC Memorial. It is unclear how many people were injured in the shooting.

"We have received confirmed reports of a gunman at UPMC Memorial, and shots fired," a statement said. "The gunman has been apprehended, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure. This is a fluid situation. Law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation."

The shooter has been "neutralized," ABC Harrisburg affiliate WHTM reported earlier.

Law enforcement agencies continue responding to the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.