Multiple people injured in restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City, police say

May 24, 2018, 8:33 PM ET
PHOTO: Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said.ABC
Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said.

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were on the scene of the shooting at Louie's Grill & Bar near Lake Hefner Parkway.

There is no longer an active threat, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not disclosed by authorities.

PHOTO: Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said.ABC News
Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

PHOTO: Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said.ABC News
Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments