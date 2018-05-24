Multiple people injured in restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City, police say

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were on the scene of the shooting at Louie's Grill & Bar near Lake Hefner Parkway.

*UPDATE 1* There is no longer an active threat in the area of Britton/Hefner Pkwy. Officers will be investigating into the morning hrs. Continue to avoid area. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

There is no longer an active threat, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not disclosed by authorities.

ABC News

Further details were not immediately available.

ABC News

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.