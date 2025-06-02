A suspect was arrested, the Salem Police Department said.

Multiple people injured in stabbing in Salem, Oregon, police say

Multiple people were injured Sunday night in a stabbing in downtown Salem, Oregon, local police said.

"The suspect is in custody," the Salem Police Department said in a short update posted to social media.

The incident occurred at Union Gospel Mission, a men's shelter, police officials told ABC News affiliate KATU, adding that 11 people were reportedly transported to Salem Health hospital for medical care.

Police have not yet released official information about the number of injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.