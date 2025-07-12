Navy SEALs help with search and recovery efforts after Texas floods

Dozens of active duty and former Navy SEALs are assisting search and recovery efforts in Texas Hill County in the wake of the deadly flooding last week. ABC News embedded with the volunteers in an exclusive report.

More than 30 SEALs are lending their expertise in navigating difficult terrain and diving in the Guadalupe River as miles of destruction and debris line the area.

"You saw the violence of this thing," said former Navy SEAL Greg Froelick. "So, you kind of have to put that in the back of your head, like expect to potentially find the victim. But ... I think finding one, it's reassuring in the sense that now the family knows, at least they have a little bit of closure."

Former Navy Seal Greg Froelick speaks with ABC News' Jaclyn Lee. ABC News

Froelick showed the area they first searched outside Camp Mystic, explaining their crew was using chainsaws to cut through the dense forest of flattened trees. Unfortunately, they did recover several victims.

"None of us have seen anything like this," said Froelick. "I think everyone was just taking it in and just realizing what just happened here."

Froelick acknowledging the hardest part has been stumbling up on children's clothing.

"A lot of kids clothing," said Froelick. "You're walking by it and it's like, you know … try to backtrack where that piece of clothing came from and you know where it came from ... the kids camp."

ABC News also joined the team on a volunteer-donated airboat as they dove throughout the Guadalupe River. They focused on checking the shorelines and underneath tree roots.

The SEALs partnered with 300 Justice Road, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources to communities in need. Volunteers fed more than 1,000 meals a day to first responders and volunteers right outside Camp Mystic.

"We've all been through it with Harvey," said Chief Cook Brian Mannion. "It feels great to be out here helping people. I've run through every emotion of the roller coaster this week."

Mannion said this storm felt different. He added, "Coming in here Monday and seeing what happened here ... it's hard to describe how bad it was but throughout this week, a lot of progress has already been made. Texans help Texans that's part of our history and who we are."