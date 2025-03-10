New details emerge in search for missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic

Sudiksha Konanki is seen in this undated photo shared to Meta.

Missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki's clothes were found on the Dominican Republic beach where authorities believe she was last seen going for a swim, two police sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News on Monday.

The 20-year-old Konanki, a legal permanent U.S. resident and an Indian citizen, vanished early Thursday while she and a group of students were on a spring break trip to a resort in Punta Cana, according to the Loudoun County, Virginia, Sheriff's office.

Konanki and one of her traveling companions were Loudoun County residents, the sheriff's office said.

Konanki's clothes were discovered on a portable beach bed close to the beach where she went missing, the sources told ABC News. Police have found no evidence of violence, according to the sources.

After going to a nightclub on Wednesday night, Konanki and a group of people went to the beach about 4 a.m. local time on Thursday, the sources said. The other women traveling with Konanki went back to their hotel about 5:55 a.m. and were captured on security camera returning to their rooms, the sources noted.

A man stayed behind with Konanki on the beach, according to a Dominican Republic investigative police report. The man, whose name was not released, told police that he and Konanki went for a swim and got caught by a big wave, the police report said.

The man, according to sources, told police that when he got back to the beach he threw up and went to sleep on a beach bed. When he woke up, Konanki was nowhere to be seen, the sources said.

Security video showed the man coming back to his hotel room at 9:55 a.m., according to the sources.

The sources said the man is not considered a suspect in Konanki's death.

Three Dominican officials involved in the investigation told ABC News over the weekend that Konanki is believed to have drowned in the ocean.

The last time Konanki was seen on the beach on security camera footage was around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, the Dominican Republic Public Ministry told ABC News.

The Public Ministry was first contacted by the U.S. embassy in the Dominican Republic on Friday, the Ministry said.

Officials said Konanki's friends who were with her around the time of her disappearance were questioned by police and have not been charged with crimes.