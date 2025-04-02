Police believe the baby was placed there sometime between March 25 and March 27.

Police renew call for public's help after newborn found dead in New Hampshire pond

Authorities in New Hampshire renewed their call for help amid an investigation into the "suspicious" death of a newborn found in a pond nearly a week ago.

The newborn girl's body was discovered on March 27 in a pond in Manchester, police said. Officers responded to a report of a body in the water at Pine Island Park at approximately 4 p.m. that day, Manchester police said.

After initially asking for any information within two weeks of when Baby Jane Doe was found, investigators have since "significantly" narrowed down their timeline window, Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr said.

"We believe the baby was placed in the water sometime between Tuesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 27, before she was found at approximately 4 p.m. on the 27th," Marr said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr addresses reporters on April 2, 2025. WMUR

Marr said the department has received some 50 tips since announcing the case last week. But they are still looking for information from anyone who may have seen someone discard something in Pine Island Pond, as well as any photos or videos, during their updated time frame.

"We're also still requesting information about anyone who was pregnant during that time frame but is no longer pregnant and does not have a newborn baby with them," Marr said.

There is a $2,500 cash reward for information in the case, which is being treated as a "suspicious death investigation," the chief said.

An autopsy conducted on March 28 "revealed certain, relevant information" about the newborn that police are not disclosing at this time, Marr said. Tests are ongoing, he said.

Marr did not reveal additional details when asked how old the infant was, but noted that police are referring to her as a "newborn baby."

A Manchester Police Department vehicle is shown before a press conference on April 2, 2025. WMUR

Police have advised that while the newborn was found in Manchester, the birth could have occurred elsewhere and the mother may not be from the area.

Marr had a message for the mother during a press briefing on Friday.

"Come forward, tell us what happened," he said. "At the end of the day, you know, if she needs help, we need to be able to provide that help for her, and we're also trying to seek justice for this baby."