New York county legislature candidate reported missing for almost a week

Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen on April 23, police said.

A New York county legislature candidate has been missing for almost a week, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Petros Krommidas, 29, a Democrat running for the Nassau County legislature's 4th District, was last seen on April 23 in Baldwin, New York, police said.

Police said Krommidas was last seen wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and is believed to be in the area of Long Beach, New York.

"Please keep searching. We need to find him," Krommidas' sister, Eleni-Lemonia Krommidas, said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to his family, Krommidas parked his car by the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach, locked his vehicle, grabbed his towel and walked onto the beach to exercise, "just as he had done many times before," around 10:30 p.m. on April 23.

Krommidas was "always in great shape, and has many future plans," including participating in a triathlon, his family said in a statement on Monday. He also was "not a stranger to cold water training," his family said.

Missing poster for Petros Krommidas. The Nassau County Police Department

He was reported missing on April 24, with the family saying it is "completely out of character" for Krommidas not to respond to messages.

On April 24, police found Krommidas' towel, clothes and phone left on the beach, officials confirmed to ABC News. Since then, the search efforts have continued, but the family is also encouraging the public to help by walking along the beaches -- specifically areas between Long Beach, Lido Beach and Jacob Riis Park — during high tide.

"Every pair of eyes helps. Every step along the beach matters. Thank you for being part of bringing Petey home," the family said.

Just two days before his disappearance, Krommidas spoke at a meeting for the Nassau County Young Democrats.

Police said anyone with information regarding Krommidas' whereabouts should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.