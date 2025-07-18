Officials did not specify what the moose was doing for them to close the trail.

New York shuts down hiking trail in Adirondack Mountains due to moose engaging in 'unusual behaviors'

Bull moose usually shed their antlers in the beginning of winter to help conserve energy and survive the winter.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has temporarily shut down a hiking trail in the Adirondack Mountains due to a moose that is engaging in “unusual behaviors,” officials said.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) staff, along with the New York State wildlife veterinarian conducted a site visit to Goodman Mountain on July 10 to reports of a moose who, over an extended period of time, “continues to reside on or near the trail and continues to demonstrate unusual behaviors,”DEC officials said.

“It is suspected that this moose may have an underlying illness influencing behavior as it continues to remain on or near the trail and is not responsive to attempts to move it off the trail,” officials said, though did not elaborate on what the moose was doing specifically to cause them to shut the trail down and what danger the animal could potentially cause to the public.

Officials said that, based on their observations as well as the terrain, they have put a temporary closure of the Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest in the town of Tupper Lake into effect and that the trail will remain closed to protect the moose and ensure public safety in the event of a close encounter with the public.

“Moose are large animals, and while no signs of aggression have been observed, moose can be dangerous if approached too closely,” officials said. “DEC Wildlife experts continue to monitor the situation closely, and Forest Rangers will be actively enforcing the closure. The trail will remain closed until DEC determines it is safe to reopen. An update will be issued at that time.”

Officials said that they are actively monitoring the situation, signage has now been posted at trailheads and access points and visitors are urged to seek alternative hiking destinations in the region.