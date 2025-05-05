Newark airport outage last week lasted 60-90 seconds, ATC screens went dark: Sources

United Airlines planes land and prepare to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025.

The outage at Newark Liberty International Airport last Monday caused air traffic control computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident. It prevented the controllers from talking to aircraft during this time as well.

The nightmare delays at Newark airport stretched on for another day Monday due to short-staffing for air traffic control towers, combined with runway construction delays and bad weather in the New York City metro area.

Newark was at the No. 1 spot of all airports in the world for delays and cancellations on Monday morning.

