Newly launched law firm says it will represent those 'inappropriately targeted' by Trump

Three months after President Donald Trump returned to office and began issuing a series of executive orders against organizations and law firms whose actions have opposed him, a longtime Washington, D.C., attorney is launching a new firm that aims in part to represent those who he says have been "unlawfully and inappropriately targeted" by the Trump administration.

Attorney Abbe Lowell, who has represented high-profile clients including Hunter Biden and Jared Kushner, says the new firm, Lowell & Associates, will provide legal representation and counsel to individuals and institutions "facing politicized investigations, civil and administrative actions," according to a press release announcing the new venture.

"This firm is prepared for today's dynamic legal landscape, offering a leaner model than larger firms can provide," Lowell said in a statement. "I started my private practice career in my own firm and am excited to once again lead a small yet nimble team ready to represent companies, non-profits and individuals in need of our experience and dedication."

Clients of the newly launched firm include a number of individuals who have been targets of executive orders or other actions taken by the Trump administration.

They include whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid, and New York Attorney General Letitia James -- who successfully sued Trump and his company for fraud, resulting in a $354 million civil fraud fine. Since Trump took office, James has been referred to the Department of Justice for investigation by a federal agency over mortgage fraud allegations, which she denies.

"Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution," a spokesperson for James' office said in a statement to ABC News after the referral was announced. "She will not be intimidated by bullies -- no matter who they are."

Lowell's new firm is also representing former Trump administration employee Miles Taylor, who wrote the high-profile 2018 "Anonymous" op-ed in the New York Times and released a book about his time in Trump's previous administration. Trump has now called him a "traitor," and in a presidential memorandum ordered Taylor stripped of any security clearances he may have, and said he was directing the Department of Justice to investigate him.

Lowell, formerly a partner at Winston & Strawn, is joined at the firm by another attorney who has pushed back on the executive orders targeting big law. Brenna Trout Frey went viral on social media for resigning from the high-profile law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom after it struck a $100 million dollar deal with Trump to avoid being targeted.

"We are not here to make statements, we are here to litigate, win, and help reinforce the legal guardrails that hold our democracy together," said Trout Frey of the new firm.

Lowell is also joined by attorney David Kolansky, who worked alongside Lowell for years in his representation of Hunter Biden and of Matthew Grimes, who was charged and later acquitted alongside longtime Trump ally and friend Tom Barrack, now Trump's ambassador to Turkey.

Hunter Biden was convicted in 2024 on three federal gun-related charges and pleaded guilty to unrelated tax charges, before he was pardoned by his father, then-President Joe Biden.