Here's the news you missed this weekend

A man allegedly stormed into a synagogue in Pittsburgh during a baby-naming service and opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

ABC News exclusively obtained surveillance video showing the man suspected of mailing explosive devices to Democrats, high-profile figures and CNN hours before he was arrested.

The third-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history was won by ticket holders in Iowa and New York.

One Kansas Democrat is looking to turn the state blue in the upcoming midterm elections.

And finally, a replica of the Titanic is scheduled to set sail in 2022.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Pittsburgh synagogue alleged mass shooter told SWAT officers he wanted 'all Jews to die': Officials

Robert Gregory Bowers, the suspect in the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, is believed to have acted alone when he allegedly opened fire Saturday morning during Shabbat services.

Eleven people are dead, including three women and eight men, and six others are injured.

The victims range in ages from 54 to 97, and no children were injured. In a shootout with SWAT officers, Bowers, 46, allegedly screamed that he wanted "all Jews to die."

Ultra Gentlemens Club

EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows alleged mail bomber reading newspapers at strip club night before arrest

New video surveillance shows that mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc spent time at the Ultra Gentlemen's Club in West Palm Beach the day before he was arrested.

Sayoc has been arrested for allegedly sending at least 14 suspected explosive devices through the mail to prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes, including the illegal mailing of explosives and assaulting current and former federal officers. He faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted.

Google Maps

Winners in New York, Iowa claim $687.8 million Powerball jackpot, third-largest in game history

The Powerball jackpot of $687.8 million will go to lucky ticket holders in Iowa and New York. The winning numbers were 8-12-13-19-27.

There were also winners in Texas and Florida, who took home smaller prizes.

The Powerball jackpot comes a few days after the Mega Millions drawing, a $1.5 billion prize won by a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas Democrats seek to shed state’s ‘red rectangle’ reputation

Sharice Davids is running for Congress in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District. She is a Native American lesbian woman, Cornell Law School graduate, and a former professional mixed martial artist.

Kansas has two competitive congressional races for this year's midterm elections. "I think that we're resetting expectations this year about who runs for office, about who we support as candidates," Davids said.

Titanic II/Facebook

Titanic II luxury vessel to set sail in 2022

A replica of the Titanic that set sail -- and sunk -- in 1912, the Titanic II is scheduled to set sail in 2020.

The brain-child of Australian business Magnate Clive Palmer, the Titanic II will follow the path of its namesake, and also circumnavigate the globe.

The ship was recreated to honor the 100-year anniversary of the catastrophe that claimed 1,500 lives.