The nonprofits say the cuts may be in response to a suit they filed Tuesday.

A worker removes the U.S. Agency for International Development sign on their headquarters on Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington.

A worker removes the U.S. Agency for International Development sign on their headquarters on Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington.

A worker removes the U.S. Agency for International Development sign on their headquarters on Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington.

A worker removes the U.S. Agency for International Development sign on their headquarters on Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington.

A group of nonprofits suing the Trump administration over its 90-day foreign aid freeze is accusing government officials of "accelerating their terminations of contracts and suspensions of grants of USAID and State Department partners," according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The aid groups, who filed their suit Tuesday, said many of them "received new purported termination notices, including yesterday and this morning" and suggested that government officials "may be doing so specifically in response to this lawsuit."

The groups asked a federal judge to either issue a temporary restraining order to prevent further terminations, or schedule an emergency hearing on Wednesday to address the matter.

Defendants in the suit include President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Acting USAID Administrator Peter Marocco, Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, the State Department, USAID, and OMB.

A worker removes the U.S. Agency for International Development sign on their headquarters on Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The plaintiffs claim that Trump's aid freeze amounts to an "unlawful and unconstitutional exercise of executive power that has created chaos" around the globe, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that the foreign aid freeze is unlawful, exceeds Trump's authority as president, and is causing havoc.

"One cannot overstate the impact of that unlawful course of conduct: on businesses large and small forced to shut down their programs and let employees go; on hungry children across the globe who will go without; on populations around the world facing deadly disease; and on our constitutional order," the lawsuit says.