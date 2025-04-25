4 dead after dump truck driver strikes crew of utility workers: Police

Three workers were also injured, authorities said.

A dump truck driver barreled through a stop sign and struck a crew of utility workers in North Carolina, killing four men and injuring three others, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the city of Eden, as the men were working on power lines in the area, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a dump truck struck and killed multiple utility workers in Eden, North Carolina, April 24, 2025. WXLV

The driver of a city of Eden dump truck allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled through an intersection before striking six of the workers, according to the state highway patrol. The vehicle then struck an occupied bucket truck before ending up in a ditch, the agency said.

Four workers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two were airlifted to an area hospital, with one in critical condition and the other in serious but stable condition, according to the state highway patrol. The worker who was in the bucket truck at the time of the incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the city dump truck, 66-year-old Michael Ray Vernon of Eden, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, state highway patrol said. He has been charged with a stop sign violation and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, authorities said. Police said they don't believe he was impaired.

City of Eden officials said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families of this terrible incident, and I would like to thank the first responders for the job that they did," Eden Mayor Neville Hall said in a video statement.

The city won't be releasing any additional comments at this time, Hall said.

The men were contractors for Duke Energy, the company said.

"We are saddened by this tragic event, and our hearts go out to the families and teammates of those involved," Duke Energy said in a statement. "The safety of our employees, contractors and customers is the highest priority at Duke Energy. We are working closely with law enforcement officials."

The four men killed in the incident were identified by the state highway patrol as Douglas Garland Sides, of Summerfield, 72; Madison Carter, of Sandy Ridge, 42; William Evans, of Randleman, 35; and Matthew Lockwood, of Winston-Salem, 30.

Three of the men killed and the three injured were Carolina Power and Signalization employees, the company said.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims, colleagues, and family members impacted by this horrific event," Carolina Power said in a statement on Friday.

Sides was a contract inspector who worked for Victory Powerline Services.

"Doug tragically lost his life yesterday while carrying out the work he has loved his entire career," Victory Powerline Services said in a statement on Friday. "His passion for this industry was felt at Victory, where he was able to lend his experience to the next generation."

The collision remains under investigation.