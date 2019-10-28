North Carolina man battling cancer wins $200,000 lottery on his last day of chemotherapy

Oct 28, 2019, 12:11 AM ET
PHOTO: A sign advertises Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots at a store in Atlanta, Jan. 4, 2018. PlayDavid Goldman/AP
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 25, 2019

The North Carolina lottery commission shared a heartwarming story about a cancer survivor who got lucky in more ways than one after snagging a winning scratch-off ticket.

Ronnie Foster, of Pink Hill, North Carolina, found out that he'd won a $200,000 lottery prize as he made his way to his final cancer treatment, according to the NC Education Lottery.

"I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo," Foster, who’s battling colon cancer, said in a statement Sunday. "Winning this made it my lucky day."

(MORE: Mystery person wins $227 million lottery ticket)

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, said he bought the winning ticket at a Short Stop convenience store Beulaville while on his way to the hospital.

PHOTO: A sign advertises Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots at a store in Atlanta, Jan. 4, 2018. David Goldman/AP
A sign advertises Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots at a store in Atlanta, Jan. 4, 2018.

"I bought a $1 ticket and won $5," Foster said. "I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one."

He said he couldn't believe his eyes when he found out that he'd won.

(MORE: 'In sickness and in health': Couple weds after both surviving cancer)

"I saw all those zeroes, and I froze," Foster said. "I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, 'Go to lottery headquarters,' I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it."

He ended up taking home $141,501 after taxes, according to the commission.

(MORE: Identical twins, 35, get near-identical breast cancer diagnoses just weeks apart)

When asked about what he planned to do with his winnings, Foster said wants to use the money to help pay his medical bills and save the rest.

"I have good insurance," Foster said. "But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier."