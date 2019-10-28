The North Carolina lottery commission shared a heartwarming story about a cancer survivor who got lucky in more ways than one after snagging a winning scratch-off ticket.

Ronnie Foster, of Pink Hill, North Carolina, found out that he'd won a $200,000 lottery prize as he made his way to his final cancer treatment, according to the NC Education Lottery.

"I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo," Foster, who’s battling colon cancer, said in a statement Sunday. "Winning this made it my lucky day."

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, said he bought the winning ticket at a Short Stop convenience store Beulaville while on his way to the hospital.

David Goldman/AP

"I bought a $1 ticket and won $5," Foster said. "I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one."

He said he couldn't believe his eyes when he found out that he'd won.

"I saw all those zeroes, and I froze," Foster said. "I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, 'Go to lottery headquarters,' I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it."

He ended up taking home $141,501 after taxes, according to the commission.

When asked about what he planned to do with his winnings, Foster said wants to use the money to help pay his medical bills and save the rest.

"I have good insurance," Foster said. "But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier."