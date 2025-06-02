Six states may catch a glimpse of the aurora despite cloudy weather conditions.

Northern Lights will be visible in US: Where and how to watch the aurora

Americans across several northern states have another chance to witness the ethereal Northern Lights on Monday night, though viewing opportunities may be more limited than Sunday's spectacular display, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

While Sunday night marked the peak of this celestial event, residents along the Canadian border -- from Washington state to Michigan's Upper Peninsula -- might still catch glimpses of the aurora borealis low on the horizon Monday night.

The aurora borealis could be seen on the North horizon in the night sky over Wolf Lake in the Cloquet State Forest in Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2019. Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images

However, weather conditions, including clouds and rain, could hamper visibility in some regions.

NOAA officials say the best chances of spotting the celestial display will be in Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

"It’s important to note that aurora visibility can vary rapidly, sometimes appearing and fading within minutes, depending on fluctuations in solar wind and Earth's magnetosphere," NOAA's Bryan Brasher told ABC News. "While it’s unlikely, it is not impossible that some brief visibility could extend farther south, especially if localized geomagnetic activity intensifies."

The Northern lights dance over the Boston skyline, Oct. 11, 2024. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The celestial display is expected to continue into Tuesday, though experts warn that visibility will be significantly reduced across most of the contiguous United States. Alaska remains the exception, maintaining higher chances of viewing the aurora.

Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 27, 2025. Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images

While Monday's display won't match Sunday's intensity, many Americans will have another opportunity to witness this natural phenomenon.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights should seek locations away from city lights and check local weather forecasts for optimal viewing conditions.