Nottoway Resort, the state's largest antebellum mansion, was 166 years old.

'No more Nottoway': Historic Louisiana plantation house destroyed in massive fire

In this photo released by the Iberville Parish Government, the Nottoway Plantation is shown on fire, in White Castle, Louisiana, on May 15, 2025.

A devastating fire destroyed the Louisiana's historic Nottoway Resort, the largest antebellum mansion in the South, officials confirmed Friday.

"The fire has been contained now, but there's no more Nottoway. The house is completely destroyed," Iberville Sheriff's Department Capt. Monty Migliacio told ABC News on Friday.

PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, the Nottoway Plantation is shown after a devastating fire, on May 15, 2025, in White Castle, Louisiana. WBRZ

Emergency calls came in around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, reporting the fire, Migliacio told ABC News. The Iberville Sheriff's Department arrived first, followed quickly by firefighters who fought the blaze at the White Castle mansion for hours.

"It was the biggest fire I've seen in my entire 20-year career," Migliacio said.

In this undated file photo, the Nottoway Plantation & Resort is shown in White Castle, Louisiana. UIG via Getty Images, FILE

Ten fire departments from surrounding areas worked together to contain the blaze and protect nearby buildings, according to officials.

Louisiana Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the blaze, authorities said.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured. It is unknown if anyone was touring the mansion at the time of the fire, they said.

In this photo released by the Iberville Parish Government, the Nottoway Plantation is shown on fire, in White Castle, Louisiana, on May 15, 2025. Iberville Parish Government

Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle highlighted the mansion's historical significance of the loss in a statement posted on Facebook.

"Nottoway was not only the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South but also a symbol of both the grandeur and the deep complexities of our region's past," Daigle said.

He noted that it was built in 1859 and had been open to visitors since the '80s.

"The loss of Nottoway is not just a loss for Iberville Parish but for the entire state of Louisiana," he said.