Number of missing in Texas floods drops from nearly 100 to 3

Flood waters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park on July 5, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, which was ravaged by flooding earlier this month, say the number of people believed to be missing has dropped from nearly 100 to three.

In a statement Saturday, county officials cited "extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies" that determined that many people initially reported as missing were verified to be alive and safe.

Overall, the death toll from the July 4 flooding across the state of Texas stood at more than 130 as of earlier this week.

Of those, 107 were in Kerr County -- including 70 adults and 37 children.

