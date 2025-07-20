Number of missing in Texas floods drops from nearly 100 to 3

The death toll across the state stood at more than 130.

ByJack Moore
July 19, 2025, 9:28 PM

Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, which was ravaged by flooding earlier this month, say the number of people believed to be missing has dropped from nearly 100 to three.

In a statement Saturday, county officials cited "extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies" that determined that many people initially reported as missing were verified to be alive and safe.

Overall, the death toll from the July 4 flooding across the state of Texas stood at more than 130 as of earlier this week.

Of those, 107 were in Kerr County -- including 70 adults and 37 children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

