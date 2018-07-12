Nurse finds bear inside her minivan eating her lunch

Yogi Bear would be proud.

A bear in Georgia climbed into a minivan through an open window and devoured the owner’s lunch – as well as her lunchbox and her child’s car seat.

Carrie Watts, a home nurse, left the vehicle’s windows open in Tuesday’s 90-degree heat while she visited a patient in Lake Burton.

"I was cleaning the house and doing things inside and a movement caught my eye," Watts told ABC News.

At first, Watts said, she thought it was the patient's black cat that had climbed on top of the car -- until she realized it was a bear.

WSB

The bear had found her lunch box on the front seat and after eating Watts’ lunch, ate part of the lunch box and chomped part of her toddler’s car seat.

Watts said she tied for two hours to shoo the bear by setting off the minivan’s alarm and banging pots and pans but the bear was "totally content sitting in the car, looking around, eating potato chips."

It was not until the air conditioning repair man came with a large truck that the bear became startled and wandered off, Watts said.

WSB

There was no damage to the car but the lunch box and car seat had to be replaced, Watts said.