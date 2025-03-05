NYPD responds to bomb threat at Barnard College

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

The New York Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Milstein Center at Barnard College and is evacuating the building, according to a post on X on Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

"Anyone who refuses to leave the location is subject to arrest," the NYPD advisory said. "Please stay away from the area."

The bomb threat came following a disruption earlier in the day at the Milstein Center, in which "masked disruptors" entered the building in the midst of classes and dining hall prep, according to a statement from Barnard.

Protestors interrupt classes at the Milstein Center of Barnard College in New York City on March 5, 2025. @Eliana_Goldin / X

It said, "Barnard is committed to fostering a safe environment where all students can learn and all members of our community are respected. Our academic mission is at the heart of what we do, and disruptions to that mission are an affront to the purpose of higher education and cannot be tolerated."

Columbia University, which is separate from but affiliated with Barnard College, released a statement regarding the disruption that said, in part, "We are in touch with Barnard’s leadership and security team as they address the situation and will continue to monitor it closely. The disruption of academic activities is not acceptable conduct. We are committed to supporting our Columbia student body and our campus community during this challenging time."

Barnard's statement noted that campus activities across its campus were proceeding as normal following the initial incident. Within an hour, however, the NYPD was alerted to a bomb threat in the same vicinity.

