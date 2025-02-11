Off-duty corrections officer killed in 'targeted' attack: Police

The deputy killed was 39-years-old and had been with the agency for three years.

An off-duty corrections officer in Florida was shot and killed in a “targeted attack,” according to police.

The incident occurred at 7:32 p.m. when deputies from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office in Florida were dispatched to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of NW Avenue D, in Belle Glade, according to a statement from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

“The victim is an off-duty PBSO Corrections Deputy, who was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, but unfortunately was pronounced dead shortly after arriving,” authorities said. “Further investigation determined that this incident was targeted.”

Officials have not yet named the deputy but did confirm that the officer killed was 39-years-old and had been with the agency for three years, police said.

Authorities also did not release any information on their investigation or why they were able to conclude that the attack was targeted at the officer involved.

A ceremonial escort took place on Tuesday evening in honor of the slain offifer from St. Mary’s Hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We are distraught to say the least,” said the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing.