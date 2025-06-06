From ages 45 to 90, older people share their journeys to living openly.

Older LGBTQ+ adults share their stories of coming out after 50

From a 90-year-old man finding the courage to come out to a former Baptist preacher revealing his authentic identity at 53, journalist Charles M. Blow uncovered the touching stories of everyday Americans who are embracing their true selves later in life.

Bestselling author and former New York Times columnist Blow, who came out as bisexual at 40, made this decision after he became a public figure. He revealed his sexual orientation in his 2014 memoir "Fire Shut Up in my Bones," which is about his life growing up in Louisiana.

"Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life," airing Friday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu, follows Blow as he explores the experiences of older adults who have come out as LGBTQ+ later in life.

Out of Time's Shadow: The Late-Life Coming Out Revolution ABC News

At book signings, people thanked him for his courage and told him they also came out in their 50s or older. Blow realized that it's a phenomenon that needed to be explored and discussed more to help reduce stigma and shame.

"Coming out late in life, you are not alone. You are not defective," he said. "You are a different expression of humanity, and you are just fine just the way that you are."

For Dennis Meredith, who’s featured in the docu-special, coming out at 53 meant confronting his entire career as a Baptist preacher.

Golden Years, Rainbow Lives: Seniors Break Free From The Closet ABC News

His journey began when his own son came out, leading him and his then-wife to study what the Bible really says about homosexuality.

"But what holds all of us back? We're afraid," Meredith said.

Christopher McCrea spent 29 years in the military, believing he would never be able to come out and keep his job.

"The reality of it is it's not a closet; it's a coffin," McCrea said. "It's a place of death and sadness."

McCrea's story reflects the impact of policies like the Pentagon's "don't ask, don't tell" policy, which was in effect from 1994 to 2011 and forced many service members to hide their sexual identities.

Finding Freedom at 90: The Story Of Ken. ABC News

After the policy's repeal, McCrea found the courage to come out at 47, though the journey wasn't easy, especially with his children. His daughter Kacie mentioned she repressed her feelings about the situation and didn't want to be "another bleeding heart" for her parents to worry about while they were dealing with their own issues.

Ken Feltz also featured in the docu-special, waited even longer to come out, having revealed his sexuality at 90 to his family. While writing his life story during COVID-19 isolation, Ken finally opened up about his first true love, Phillip, whom he left decades ago due to societal pressure.

"Even holding hands in public would get you arrested. They had to cure you," Feltz said of the era when he first fell in love.

Never Too Late: LGBTQ+ Seniors Embrace Their Truth ABC News

In the 1950s, he said he fell in love with a woman and lived a different life. Despite this, he said he never forgot Phillip.

"I just knew that I had missed out on the one thing in my life that probably was the best thing in my life," he said.

For Erica, who asked that ABC only use her first name, coming out at 52 meant having difficult conversations with her Catholic parents. Her 81-year-old mother, Judy, showed remarkable acceptance.

"It's not my job to judge. I love you for you. I always have and always will," Judy said, "I'm here to just love my daughter unconditionally."

The stories shared demonstrate that while coming out later in life presents unique challenges, it's never too late to embrace one's true identity.

"There is a price that has been paid for who I get to be today, but who I am is exactly who I'm meant to be," Jaime Zavala, who came out at 45, said.