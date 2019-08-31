Ole Miss student's suspected killer indicted on capital murder charge

Aug 31, 2019, 1:22 PM ET
PHOTO: Brandon Theesfeld arrives for a bond hearing in Oxford, Miss., Aug. 22, 2019.
An Ole Miss student accused of killing his 21-year-old classmate was indicted Friday on a capital murder charge.

A Lafayette County, Mississippi, grand jury alleges Brandon Theesfeld, 22, shot and killed Alexandria "Ally" Kostial while kidnapping her, according to the indictment filed Friday.

PHOTO: Brandon Theesfeld, 22, was arrested for murder in Lafayette County, Miss.
Kostial, a St. Louis native studying marketing at Ole Miss, was on campus for summer school when she was killed in July.

PHOTO: An undated photo of Alexandria - Ally - Kostial posted to her Facebook page.
Theesfeld was arrested days after Kostial's body was discovered in Harmontown, Mississippi, which is several miles from the Oxford campus.

Theesfeld was suspended from Ole Miss after his arrest.

A motive has not been released, and Theesfeld's attorneys said he will enter a not guilty plea.

At a bond hearing last week, Theesfeld's defense attorneys withdrew their request for bond and requested that Theesfeld undergo a psychological evaluation at a state hospital.

