Ole Miss student's suspected killer indicted on capital murder charge

An Ole Miss student accused of killing his 21-year-old classmate was indicted Friday on a capital murder charge.

A Lafayette County, Mississippi, grand jury alleges Brandon Theesfeld, 22, shot and killed Alexandria "Ally" Kostial while kidnapping her, according to the indictment filed Friday.

Lafayette County Sheriffs Dept.

Kostial, a St. Louis native studying marketing at Ole Miss, was on campus for summer school when she was killed in July.

Ally Kostial/Facebook

Theesfeld was arrested days after Kostial's body was discovered in Harmontown, Mississippi, which is several miles from the Oxford campus.

Theesfeld was suspended from Ole Miss after his arrest.

A motive has not been released, and Theesfeld's attorneys said he will enter a not guilty plea.

At a bond hearing last week, Theesfeld's defense attorneys withdrew their request for bond and requested that Theesfeld undergo a psychological evaluation at a state hospital.