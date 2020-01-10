Organization donates wardrobes for transgender children; gets boost from late-night host The founders raised about $30K thanks to a retweet from Seth Meyers.

A Cincinnati LGBTQ organization received a blessing in the form of a celebrity retweet this week when late-night talk show host Seth Meyers urged his followers to support the organization's fundraiser.

The cofounders of Transform, a donation-based organization that helps transgender children build wardrobes to fit their new gender identities, said they had raised about $30,000 as of Thursday evening, thanks to the late-night host's acknowledgement.

"We are almost to $30,000 and honestly so close that I’m hoping we make it by the end of the day," Tristan Vaught, one of the organization's three co-founders, tweeted Thursday.

"This extends well beyond a few new clothes for a wardrobe. The reach is further than the moments that community is built in our tiny shop," the group added in another post. "My life is being changed just observing the difference this is making in real time."

The co-founders of Transform, an donation-based organization that helps transgender children build new wardrobes, said they had raised about $30,000, as of, Jan. 9, 2020. WCPO

Transform currently offers a free service to local transgender youth between ages 6 and 18 who recently began their transitions, but they're raising money to help purchase a new space and expand to accommodate older clients as well.

Vaught said the current basement location is small and full of mold, dust and dirt, but he and his team works hard to make it feel like a safe space for their young clients. He cofounded the organization with his friend, Ella Dastillung, and her mother, Nancy Dawson, when Dastillung's younger sister came out as trans.

"I was right there next to her trying to help her pick out clothes. She was stealing my clothes," Dastillung said in an interview with ABC affiliate WCPO earlier this week. "We want to make them feel validated. … We want to make them feel affirmed in their genders."

The founders said their goal was to create a sanctuary where young people could pick out clothing to fit their new lifestyles in a comfortable and nonjudgmental place.

"Can you imagine when you're transitioning, trying to go to a department store and where do you go to actually change?" Vaught told WCPO on Wednesday. "When children come out, parents want to be able to support them, but if you just bought an entire wardrobe for school and you're already strapped for cash and you want to support your kid, what are you going to do?"