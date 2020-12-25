Recreational vehicle explodes in Nashville in apparent 'intentional act': Police No significant injuries have been reported.

A parked recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning, in what Nashville police believe was an "intentional act."

Around 6:30 a.m., police received a call for a suspicious RV with no tags parked across from the Davidson County courthouse. As officers arrived, the RV exploded, blowing out the windows of nearby buildings and leaving extensive damage.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No significant injuries have been reported.

The debris field extends for at least a few blocks. Streets around the exploded vehicle are being closed down.

The FBI is now the lead investigative agency.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.