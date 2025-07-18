The arrested passenger has been identified as 23-year old Mario Nikprelaj.

Passenger arrested after trying to open exit door on SkyWest flight

A SkyWest flight landed in Cedar Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday evening due to an unruly passenger, according to authorities.

The FAA said SkyWest flight 3612 landed at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids Thursday evening, “after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.” The flight was met by law enforcement officials upon landing and the passenger was arrested and transported to Linn County Correctional Center.

The arrested passenger has been identified as 23-year old Mario Nikprelaj from Nebraska by the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Nikprelaj is facing charges of disorderly conduct, assault, possession of prescription medication, tax stamp and harassment in the first degree. He could face additional charges pending further investigation, per the police department.

On air traffic control audio, the pilot can be heard saying that the passenger was “in a fight with a flight attendant right now, trying to open the emergency exit.”

The flight departed from Omaha, Nebraska, and was originally headed to Detroit with 67 passengers and four crew members onboard.

The flight later departed Cedar Rapids and continued to its destination, SkyWest confirmed to ABC.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.