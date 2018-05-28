Passengers escorted off rides after power outage at Cedar Point, spokesperson says

Amusement park-goers enjoying their Memorial Day at Cedar Point in Ohio had to be escorted off rides after a section of the park lost power, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The park experienced an "interruption in its power supply" around 1:45 p.m. ET, the spokesperson said. The outage was caused when a car struck a power pole, according to the spokesperson.

Getty Images

All rides that were affected by the outage safely came to a stop, the spokesperson added.

Ohio Edison said it was addressing the issue and would restore power as quickly as possible.

We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

People at the park tweeted that they were stuck on various rides.