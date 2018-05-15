Pharmacist disarms woman who tried to rob him at gunpoint

Police in Georgia are searching for three women shown on surveillance video attempting to rob a pharmacy before the owner snatched a gun from one of the suspects.

Atlanta-area pharmacist Mba Kalu can be seen helping one of the women, who he said had asked to fill a prescription when she pulled a gun on him.

"I was helping her because she said she wanted a prescription and I was just waiting for her to pull the prescription out and instead of her prescription, she pulled out a gun,” Kalu of PCI Pharmacy told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. “So I just had to react.”

Without flinching, Kalu is seen trying to grab the gun away from the woman while another woman sprayed him with what appears to be pepper spray.

He eventually wrestled the gun away from the woman before they all ran out of the store.

“In this field, it's something anticipated because of the ongoing opioid abuse," he told WSB-TV, adding he plans to step up security at his pharmacy by putting in bullet-proof glass and purchasing a gun of his own.

The DeKalb County pharmacy, which has been open nearly a year, had already been robbed once before in December by three men armed men wearing masks, which was also recorded on video.

None of the suspects has been apprehended, the station reported.