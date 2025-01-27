Shootings, stabbing and more reported during NFC championship celebrations in Philadelphia

Two shootings, a stabbing and a car crash that injured multiple pedestrians were among several "significant" incidents reported in Philadelphia during celebrations after the Eagles won the NFC championship game on Sunday, police said.

The first shooting incident was reported around 9:25 p.m. in Center City when officers located a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No suspects have been identified, police said.

Later that night, a 39-year-old man driving on Broad Street in the Spring Garden neighborhood was also injured after gunshots were fired from a crowd, police said. The man arrived at a local hospital around 11:20 p.m. with two graze wounds to his chest and stomach, police said. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Eagles fans celebrate following the team's NFC championship win in Philadelphia, Jan. 26, 2025. WPVI

Police are investigating other gunfire incidents, including a video circulating on social media of a man shooting into the air at Frankford and Cottman avenues, police said.

A stabbing was also reported around 7:45 p.m. near Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the leg "following a verbal altercation" and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said. The suspect -- identified by police as 34-year-old Tramayne Davis-Blockson -- was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, police said.

Several assaults against officers were reported on Sunday, including two who were working the NFC championship detail, police said. In one incident, 44-year-old Eugene Dennis of Media, Pennsylvania, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly assaulting an officer at 4:40 p.m. during a "disturbance," police said. Nearly two hours later, 32-year-old Jose Moya of Soquel, California, was charged with aggravated assault and other offenses for allegedly attacking an officer, police said.

Police are investigating two other reports of assaults on officers, including one who was struck in the head by a water bottle while dispersing a large crowd in City Center around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said. No arrests have been made.

In total, 31 people were issued citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse, police said.

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheers during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed some of the incidents during remarks on Monday.

"We did also have some assaults on our police officers," Parker said. "You don't want to be, you know, in a celebratory moment and have a tragedy occur. You don't want that."

"So please, please don't shoot guns in the air," she said.

Among other incidents that occurred during the celebrations was when a car struck a crowd of revelers in Spring Garden, injuring eight pedestrians, police said. The injuries ranged from pain to fractures, according to police. The 26-year-old female driver was taken into custody, police said.

Vandalism was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Monday at the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, where a glass front door was shattered and two glass windows cracked, police said. The incident remains under investigation.