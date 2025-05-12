Philadelphia rapper and anti-violence activist LGP Qua killed in shooting

Qidere Johnson, known as LGP Qua, often spoke against the violence in his city.

Officers gather outside of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, May 7, 2025.

A Philadelphia rapper who adopted the moniker of the "Voice of the Youth" was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia.

Qidere Johnson, known as LGP Qua, a rapper who spoke about gun violence and promoted positivity in Philadelphia, was fatally shot in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood just before 4:40 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 30-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Temple University Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

Meek Mill, one of Philadelphia's most famous rappers, took to Instagram to show respect for Johnson in the wake of his death.

"Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother's Day is a Philly type of thing," Meek Mill said in an Instagram story post Sunday. "S--- will make you different. Prayers to your family, and let's collect some of them guns. S--- sad out here."

Johnson gained widespread attention for the freestyles he posted on Instagram. His first viral freestyle emerged in 2017, when he rapped about the various issues affecting Philadelphia at that time, including police brutality and violence among teenagers. The video currently has 1 million views on Instagram.

His most successful freestyle video was released in 2022, receiving 1.6 million views, featuring him rapping about the alarming number of murders occurring in Philadelphia at the time.

Homicides, mostly shootings, have decreased in recent years in Philadelphia. There have been 74 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, a decrease of 21.28% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any details about a suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on Johnson's murder, call the Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).