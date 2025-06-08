Plane with 20 people aboard crashes in Tennessee; no deaths reported: FAA

At least three people were airlifted to hospitals, officials said.

A twin-engine propeller plane with 20 people aboard crashed Sunday afternoon near a Tennessee airport, causing injuries, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The crash occurred in Tullahoma, Tennessee, about 77 miles southeast of Nashville, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

No deaths were reported from the crash, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

A plane carrying 16 to 20 people crashed in Tullahoma, Tennessee, June 8, 2025, causing multiple injuries. Tennessee Highway Patrol

"There are some minor injuries," the Tullahoma police said in a statement. "The scene is being secured by local authorities while FAA officials are en route to continue the investigation."

At least three people aboard the aircraft were airlifted out of an abundance of caution to local hospitals to be treated, according to the FAA. The remainder of those aboard the plane were being evaluated.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time, shortly after the aircraft departed from the Tullahoma Airport, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft, crashed near the Tullahoma Regional Airport, the FAA said. The plane was carrying skydivers, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

A photo released on social media by the Tennessee Highway Patrol showed the plane in the aftermath of the crash with its nose on the ground and one of its wings missing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA.

ABC News' Chris Barry contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.