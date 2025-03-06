Plane diverted to El Paso International Airport after threat

No details about the nature of the threat were provided.

A Sun Country Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Mazatlan, Mexico, was diverted to El Paso International Airport Wednesday night after a reported threat on board.

In a statement, Sun Country, a low-cost airline based in Minneapolis, said Flight 593 was diverted to El Paso "out of an abundance of caution in response to a security threat."

The plane landed at El Paso without incident and passengers deplaned safely, the airline said.

Luggage from the diverted flight is seen on the tarmac at El Paso International Airport on March 5, 2025. Courtesy Bethany Jacob

In a statement, the FBI said it was notified about the diverted plane at about 4:15 p.m. local time.

"FBI El Paso personnel have responded to the scene to assist our partners and ensure the safety of the passengers and flight crew aboard the plane," the statement said.

"As this is an ongoing situation, no further information can be given at this time."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.