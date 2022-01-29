Police arrest suspect linked to Washington, DC, swastika graffiti

The graffiti was scrawled on buildings near Union Station.

Police announced Saturday they arrested a suspect in connection with the series of swastika graffiti markings around Washington, D.C.

Geraldo Pando, 34, has been charged with "display of certain emblems and defacing private/public property," the Metropolitan Police said, Pando, who investigators say has "no known fixed address," allegedly spray-painted the hate symbol on the pillars outside Union Station around 12:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.

He then allegedly scrawled graffiti on three other buildings later in the evening, police said.

Attorney information for Pando wasn't immediately available.

The graffiti was discovered a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Several leaders and groups condemned the vandalism.

"This antisemitic and hateful symbol has no place in our city, and we stand united with the members of our Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.