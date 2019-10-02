One year after two "senseless" killings took place in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police say they've exhausted all leads and are turning to the public to help generate more tips.

In the first attack, on Sept. 30, 2018, a gunman shot and killed 72-year-old Douglass Watts, according to ABC Chicago station WLS. The next day, just blocks away, Eliyahu Moscowitz, was shot and killed.

The "brazenness of this case galvanized our community," Robert Cesario, commander of Chicago police area north detectives, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Chicago Police Department

No motive has been established, Cesario said.

The suspect was caught on camera, believed to be wearing a mask during the first shooting.

Hundreds of leads have come in, Cesario said, but all active leads have been "exhausted."

"Someone has information," Cesario said. "We need you to do the right thing and call police."

A $150,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, Cesario said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8261.