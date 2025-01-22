A shootout ensued before the suspect was shot and killed inside the house.

Police officer shot inside home they were responding to for help

A police officer has been seriously injured after a suspect opened fire at authorities from inside a home, officials said.

Officers were called to a home in the Renaissance Park neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina, just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Raleigh Police Deputy Chief of Operations Rico Boyce said.

Once at the scene, someone inside the home opened fire at responding officers, causing officers to return fire before striking and fatally wounding the suspect, police said.

One officer was shot during the exchange and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Boyce said.

The incident was contained to the home, and the emergency alert that was sent to those in the area has since been lifted, Deputy Chief Boyce continued.

"I have been briefed by Chief Patterson concerning the shooting of a Raleigh police officer tonight. The officer is being treated at the hospital now. Anna and I are praying for a complete recovery," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein posted on social media.

Police did not give any further details behind the motivation of the shooting or the identities of those involved.

The investigation is currently ongoing.