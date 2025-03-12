Pope begins 27th day in hospital after resting peacefully overnight
The Vatican said "the pope spent a peaceful night" on Tuesday into Wednesday.
LONDON and ROME -- The pope rested peacefully overnight as he begins his 27th consecutive day in hospital this morning, the Vatican said.
The pope’s prognosis was "lifted" on Monday, meaning he is no longer in imminent danger, but the clinical picture still remains complex.
The 88-year-old pontiff will continue "for additional days, the pharmacological medical therapy in a hospital environment" due to the "complexity of the clinical picture and the significant infectious picture presented at hospitalization," the Vatican said.
"The improvements recorded in previous days have further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy. For these reasons, the doctors decided to lift the prognosis," the Holy See, the Vatican's press office, said in a statement Monday.
Francis' doctors said there are positive signs of the pontiff's recovery, but caution remains, according to the Vatican sources.
Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.
Thursday will mark the 12th anniversary of when Pope Francis was voted to succeed Pope Benedict XVI, who previously resigned.