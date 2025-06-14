Pope Leo to deliver 1st address to US audience in video message in Chicago

Pope Leo XIV wears a Chicago White Sox cap, on the day of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican June 11, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV wears a Chicago White Sox cap, on the day of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican June 11, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV wears a Chicago White Sox cap, on the day of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican June 11, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV wears a Chicago White Sox cap, on the day of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican June 11, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV will make a virtual appearance in his hometown of Chicago on Saturday in his first address to U.S. audiences since he was elected pope in May.

The event will be held at a location dear to the pope's heart -- Rate Field, the South Side ballpark that is home to the Chicago White Sox.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Pope Leo "will great Chicagoland and offer the first broadcast of his special video message to the young people of the world. Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate a Catholic mass afterward. The event will be live streamed on YouTube.

Pope Leo XIV wears a Chicago White Sox cap, on the day of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican June 11, 2025. Remo Casilli/Reuters

"Pope Leo's message of peace, unity and the key to a meaningful life has resonated deeply around the globe. This celebration offers a unique opportunity for the people from Chicago and beyond to come together in shared pride for one of our own," the archdiocese said in a statement.

Pope Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost, is no stranger to Rate Field. His brother John Prevost confirmed to reporters the day after his election that his brother is a long-time White Sox fan. The future pope was captured on video cheering for the team in Game 1of the 2005 World Series.

On Wednesday, the White Sox posted a photo on X showing the pope wearing a White Sox hat during his weekly general audience. The first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church was "representing his favorite squad," said the team.

"It's great. I love the support. Need it," White Sox Manager Will Venable told MLB.com Wednesday. Rookie reliever Grant Taylor added that Pope Leo's support is good for the game. "Worldwide, baseball is growing a lot more. But in Europe, it's not very big. So if he's over there in the Vatican wearing a White Sox hat, maybe all of them will become White Sox fans. Grow the fanbase a little bit," he said.

Pope Leo XIV (C) reacts wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball team cap as he meets newly wedded couples during the weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on June 11, 2025. Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

The team plans to unveil before Saturday a "graphic installation" near where Pope Leo sat during the 2005 World Series.

Pope Leo was ordained in 1981 and is a member of the Order of Saint Augustine. He was born in Bronzeville on the city's South Side and grew up in Dolton, a southwest suburb. His brother John Prevost was a long-time principal at a Catholic high school just a short walk from Rate Field.