Protesters take over University of Washington building

The group is "covering their faces" and stacking furniture, the school said.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

A group has occupied an academic building at the University of Washington, demanding the school sever ties with Boeing as the war in Gaza continues, according to the university and a spokesperson for the group.

"UW police are on-site at the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building, which was occupied by a few dozen individuals starting just before the building closed at 5 p.m.," the university said in a statement to ABC News.

A group called Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return claimed it was behind the takeover, with a spokesperson telling ABC News' Seattle affiliate KOMO that the group was "hoping to remove the influence of Boeing and other manufacturing companies from our educational space."

Boeing, an airplane manufacturer and one of the largest defense companies in the United States, has a long history with the University of Washington.

The school said late Monday that the "trespassers are mostly covering their faces and stacking building furniture near entryways."

"To the best of our knowledge, everyone connected to the UW who does not want to be inside the building has left," the university said in a statement. "Individuals remaining in the building are trespassing and will face legal and student conduct actions."

