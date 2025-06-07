Protests erupt over immigration raids in Los Angeles

A protester holds a placard as they gather around the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, June 6, 2025.

Protests continued in Los Angeles Saturday over ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the city.

Federal agents have raided multiple workplaces in the fashion district, a Home Depot and other local areas, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

Hundreds of people, including children, were detained by ICE agents on Friday at the Edward Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, the ACLU said.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said in a statement Saturday, "The brave men and women of ICE were in Los Angeles arresting criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers and those with a history of assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and smuggling."

Police detains a protester blocking the garage entrance of the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, June 6, 2025. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Large crowds began gathering near the federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles Friday protesting the immigration raids and leading to some reported clashes with authorities.

Lyons said that the "violent rioters will be held accountable" and vowed that ICE will continue to make arrests.

A police officer uses stun grenades as they approach the protesters gathered around the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, June 6, 2025. Daniel Cole/Reuters

"What took place in Los Angeles yesterday was appalling. As rioters attacked federal ICE and law enforcement officers on the LA streets, Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement," Lyons said Saturday.

People react as a Department of Homeland Security officer shoots pepper balls during a protest at the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons after federal immigration authorities conducted an operation, on June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/AP

Mayor Karen Bass, meanwhile, condemned the ICE raids in a statement.

"As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this," Bass said.

Bass told KABC that neither she nor the Los Angeles Police Department were aware that the ICE raids were going to happen.

Some protesters could be seen throwing objects at vehicles and others tried to block vans from leaving on Friday, KABC reported.

A demonstrator holds a placard infront of the police as protesters gather around the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, June 6, 2025. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Shortly after 7 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly, warning protesters they risked being arrested if they remained in the area. LAPD officers were seen lining the streets near the federal building, KABC reported.

The LAPD said in a social media post late Friday that officers had reported a "small group of violent individuals" were throwing large pieces of concrete.

"Once again, an UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY has been declared. You must leave the area. The use of less lethal munitions has been authorized by the Incident Commander," the LAPD said in the post.

The Department of Homeland Security said the targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles is "despicable."

"Mayor Bass, ICE is not responsible for "sowing a sense of terror" the protestors YOU enabled are," DHS said.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the FBI has already made arrests for "obstructing our operations."

Federal law enforcement operations will proceed as planned this weekend in Los Angeles County, U.S. attorney Bill Essayli added.

-ABC News' Luke Barr and Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.