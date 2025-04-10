Quick-thinking wife saves husband from alligator attack in South Carolina retirement community

With a tomato stake, a woman fought off an alligator to save her husband.

An alligator rests near the pond on the 18th green during the second round of Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

A South Carolina wife-turned-warrior fought off an alligator that had attacked her husband in their backyard, authorities said.

Joseph Roeser was spreading mulch in his backyard Wednesday when an alligator emerged from a nearby pond and attacked him, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. His wife, Marian, heard his cries for help and immediately sprang into action.

"I just grabbed the closest thing I could find – a tomato stake – and started attacking the alligator's eyes and head," Marian Roeser said, according to a report from the sheriff's office. "I knew I had to do whatever it took to save my husband."

Her quick response proved effective. The alligator released its grip on Joseph, the sheriff's office said, allowing Marian to help her husband to safety inside their home in the Sun City Hilton Head retirement community and call emergency services.

An alligator rests near the pond on the 18th green during the second round of Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

First responders arrived at the scene around 10:03 a.m. to find Joseph conscious and alert, the sheriff's office said.

Joseph sustained bite wounds to his leg and abrasions to his head, likely from falling onto the sidewalk during the attack, according to authorities. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the scene.

Due to the alligator's aggressive behavior, Department of Natural Resources contractors were forced to euthanize the reptile and remove it from the area.

The Roesers, who said they had been cautious about outdoor activities due to previous alligator sightings in their pond, never expected such a close encounter, according to the sheriff's office. Marian explained to police that they have been very careful not to do a lot of things in the backyard when they see the alligator.

The incident serves as a reminder for residents in coastal South Carolina communities to remain vigilant about alligator safety, particularly during spring and summer months when the reptiles are most active, authorities warned.