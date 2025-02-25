Rainy red carpet possible for Sunday's Oscars
The Oscars will air live on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
A rainy red carpet is possible when Hollywood's biggest stars step out for the Oscars this Sunday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Los Angeles could break heat records with highs near 90 degrees.
But by Sunday, the summer-like heat will end and a storm system could bring rain showers.
It is still too early in the week to say exactly how much rain could fall, and some models show no rain at all on Sunday.
Even if it doesn't rain, the temperature will definitely be cooler, with highs in the 60s.
The 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.