Rainy red carpet possible for Sunday's Oscars

The Oscars will air live on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

ByMax Golembo and Emily Shapiro
February 25, 2025, 9:34 AM

A rainy red carpet is possible when Hollywood's biggest stars step out for the Oscars this Sunday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Los Angeles could break heat records with highs near 90 degrees.

But by Sunday, the summer-like heat will end and a storm system could bring rain showers.

Oscar statues arranged on the red carpet the day before the 86th Academy Awards are wrapped in plastic to shield them from a torrential rain storm in Los Angeles, March 1, 2014.
Mark Makela/Corbis via Getty Images

It is still too early in the week to say exactly how much rain could fall, and some models show no rain at all on Sunday.

Even if it doesn't rain, the temperature will definitely be cooler, with highs in the 60s.

Oscars Rain Chances - Sunday 3PM Map
ABC News

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

